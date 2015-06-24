GM global Chevrolet head: China vehicle pricing "has moderated"

| DETROIT, June 24
DETROIT, June 24 The head of General Motors Co's
Chevrolet brand said Wednesday he expects the automaker
will have a good second-half performance in China, although
sales growth in the world's largest auto market is slowing.
GM's Alan Batey said on the sidelines of a GM event here
that pricing for new vehicles is "moderating" as competition
intensifies in China. Batey is a GM executive vice president who
runs the Chevrolet brand worldwide and the automaker's North
American operations.
GM shares traded down Wednesday after Goldman Sachs cut its
rating on the automaker's shares to neutral from buy, citing the
slowing China vehicle market, where GM is a leading player.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)