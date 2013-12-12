Compensation for new GM CEO Barra not yet determined -filing

DETROIT Dec 12 Compensation for Mary Barra, who
will become General Motors Co chief executive on Jan. 15,
has not yet been determined, the automaker said in a U.S.
regulatory filing on Thursday.
Barra, who is 51 but will turn 52 by the time she takes over
as CEO, had total compensation of about $4.9 million in 2012,
including a $750,000 cash salary, according to the filing.
Barra was unanimously selected on Dec. 7 by GM's board of
directors to succeed the current CEO, Dan Akerson, who is
retiring. Akerson said he pushed up plans to retire by at least
half a year in order to help his wife battle cancer.
Akerson's total compensation for 2012 was about $11.1
million, including a cash salary of $1.7 million.
Earlier this week the U.S. Treasury sold the remainder of GM
shares it received as part of the company's 2009 bankruptcy and
bailout, allowing GM to set pay for its top executives without
being limited by federal government strictures.
In the Thursday filing, GM also said compensation for Dan
Ammann, 41, who was named president, has yet to be determined.