China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
DETROIT Aug 16 General Motors Co will recall 292,879 Chevrolet Cruze cars in the United States due to a defect that can cause loss of the brake assist function in models with the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission.
The largest U.S. automaker said on Friday that the problem occurred in model year 2011 and 2012 Cruze cars. GM said it was aware of 27 low-speed crashes, but no injuries, tied to the problem.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.