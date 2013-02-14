GM has 'no intention' of putting more cash into Peugeot -CFO

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
DETROIT Feb 14 General Motors Co is "not betting on" an uptick in European auto demand later this year and has no plans to provide additional funds to its struggling partner in the region, France's Peugeot SA, GM's chief financial officer said.
"We have no intention of putting more cash into Peugeot," GM CFO Dan Ammann told reporters on Thursday during a briefing for the largest U.S. automaker's fourth-quarter results.
GM's fourth-quarter profit of 48 cents per share fell short of Wall Street expectations by 3 cents.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.