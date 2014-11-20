GM shuffles top managers, including high-ranking women

DETROIT Nov 20 General Motors Co
reassigned four senior executives, including two high-ranking
women, and announced the departure of another on Thursday.
GM said Mary Chan has resigned as vice president, global
connected consumer, effective March 31. Her duties, including
responsibility for GM's OnStar communications network, will be
assumed by Alicia Boler-Davis, who was named senior vice
president, global connected customer experience.
Previously, Boler-Davis also headed GM's quality
organization. That responsibility has been assigned to Grace
Lieblein, who was named vice president, global quality.
Boler-Davis and Lieblein report to GM Chief Executive Mary
Barra.
Lieblein's previous post is being assumed by Steve Kiefer,
who was named vice president, global purchasing and supply
chain.
Kiefer is succeeded by Dan Nicholson as vice president,
global powertrain.
Kiefer and Nicholson report to Mark Reuss, executive vice
president, global product development, purchasing and supply
chain.
GM said the personnel changes "continue its evolution into a
stronger, more customer-centric organization."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David
Gregorio)