GM shuffles top managers, including high-ranking women

DETROIT Nov 20 General Motors Co reassigned four senior executives, including two high-ranking women, and announced the departure of another on Thursday.

GM said Mary Chan has resigned as vice president, global connected consumer, effective March 31. Her duties, including responsibility for GM's OnStar communications network, will be assumed by Alicia Boler-Davis, who was named senior vice president, global connected customer experience.

Previously, Boler-Davis also headed GM's quality organization. That responsibility has been assigned to Grace Lieblein, who was named vice president, global quality.

Boler-Davis and Lieblein report to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra.

Lieblein's previous post is being assumed by Steve Kiefer, who was named vice president, global purchasing and supply chain.

Kiefer is succeeded by Dan Nicholson as vice president, global powertrain.

Kiefer and Nicholson report to Mark Reuss, executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

GM said the personnel changes "continue its evolution into a stronger, more customer-centric organization." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)