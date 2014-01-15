GM expects modest profit uptick, flat margins in 2014

DETROIT Jan 15 General Motors Co's new
executive team expects a slight uptick in pretax profits this
year, but said margins likely would remain flat until 2015.
A new management team led by Chief Executive Officer Mary
Barra and President Dan Ammann took the reins Wednesday, issuing
a cautious outlook for the coming year ahead of a Deutsche Bank
auto analyst conference.
GM continues to cut its losses while boosting revenue in
Europe, executives said, but the company expects growth this
year in the United States and China to help fund about $1.1
billion in restructuring costs.
China remains GM's strongest market. The automaker plans to
open four additional plants there through 2015, increasing
annual production capacity to 5 million vehicles, keeping in
neck and neck with chief rival Volkswagen AG.
In comparison, GM last year built 3.3 million vehicles in
North America.