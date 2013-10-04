GM launches new employee pricing program

DETROIT Oct 4 General Motors Co has
rolled out a new program to simplify the pricing discounts its
employees and retirees receive when buying the U.S. automaker's
cars and trucks.
The program, launched Tuesday, simplified the complex and
confusing structure previously used and was also expanded to
include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, GM spokesman Jim Cain
said. It also brings eligibility in line with programs offered
by U.S. rivals Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group, he said.
"We took a really complicated program, dramatically
simplified it and we expanded the eligibility to more family
members in direct response to employee and dealer feedback," he
said. "At the end of the day, it's designed to drive sales."
Under the new program employees, retirees and family can buy
any vehicles other than the Chevrolet Corvette sports car for 4
percent less than the invoice price plus a $150 program fee,
Cain said. Discounts previously varied by model and sometimes
changed from quarter to quarter.
Cain said the new program was part of the company's push to
eliminate waste and bureaucracy.