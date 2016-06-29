GM chief economist sees negligible impact of Brexit on U.S. autos

June 29 General Motors chief economist Mustafa Mohataram said the automaker sees no significant impact to the U.S. auto market from UK voters' recent decision to exit the European Union.

On Wednesday, Mohataram said he sees less than a 20 percent chance of a U.S. interest rate hike in 2016 after the Brexit vote.

GM may increase UK auto production if the British pound remains devalued over the longer term, Mohataram said.