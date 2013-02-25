Former VW executive to head GM's global marketing

DETROIT Feb 25 Former Volkswagen executive Tim Mahoney has been named head of global marketing operations at General Motors Co, as well as Chief Marketing Officer Global Chevrolet, GM said on Monday.

Mahoney, who had been executive vice president and chief product and marketing officer at VW of America, will report to Alan Batey, GM's interim global chief marketing officer, starting April 1.

Mahoney previously had held marketing posts at Porsche Cars North America and Subaru of America.

At Chevrolet, Mahoney will be responsible for the development and execution of Chevrolet's new global brand communication platform, Find New Roads.

Reporting to Mahoney will be Chris Perry, vice president, U.S. Chevrolet marketing, and Paul Edwards, executive director, global strategic marketing.