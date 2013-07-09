U.S. regulators probe GM screening test after vehicle fire

DETROIT, July 9 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation of some recalled General Motors Co
sedans after a vehicle fire in March led them to question
a screening test's effectiveness.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
it has opened what it calls a recall query to look at whether a
stress test GM is using on a portion of the recalled cars is
good enough, because the fire occurred after the procedure that
was meant to catch the problem.
In May, GM recalled 42,904 2012 and 2013 model Buick
LaCrosse and Regal cars, and 2013 model Chevrolet Malibu Eco
cars equipped with its "eAssist" mild hybrid system to repair
circuit boards that may overheat and lead to a loss of battery
charge or, in extreme cases, a fire in the trunk.
Overheating of the circuit boards in the generator control
module in some of the vehicles may cause problems, including
loss of battery charge and the illumination of a malfunction
indicator light. The issue does not involve the eAssist battery.
If the warnings are ignored, the engine may stall. There may
also be a burning or melting odor.
Of the recalled cars, about 22,000 are getting their battery
packs replaced, while the rest undergo the screening test to see
if the control module needs to be replaced, GM said. A spokesman
said the recall is continuing and the automaker is cooperating
with NHTSA in its probe.
The spokesman said GM remains unaware of any injuries or
crashes related to the issue and he pointed out that changes in
the production process at the plant were made and no other
vehicles are affected.
NHTSA questioned the effectiveness of the screening test
because the fire in March occurred in a car that had already
gone through the testing as part of a service procedure before
the recall. That same test is being used on almost half the cars
in the recall.
Regulators said in documents filed online that the fire drew
"into question whether or not the procedure can effectively
identify a defective (control module)."
The recall query could lead NHTSA to ask GM to replace the
control module in the recalled cars that underwent the stress
test.