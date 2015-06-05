U.S. auto safety agency sets reform efforts after GM recall

WASHINGTON, June 5 The Obama administration on
Friday announced a new team of outside experts to advise the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to
implement reforms after criticism over its handling of the
General Motors Co ignition switch recalls.
NHTSA also unveiled a new "risk control innovations" program
that it said would address safety risks that fall outside the
agency's current specialized focus areas.
The announcements accompanied the release of two reports
that outline changes needed to improve the auto safety
regulator's ability to hold manufacturers accountable for
potentially deadly project defects, officials said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)