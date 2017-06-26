UPDATE 1-GM lowers outlook for U.S. 2017 new vehicle sales

(Adds company comments on sales, inventory, debt)
By Nick Carey and Joseph White
DETROIT, June 26 General Motors Co now
expects U.S. new vehicle sales in 2017 will be in the "low 17
million" unit range, reflecting a widespread expectation that
the industry is headed for a moderate downturn, a top executive
said on Monday.
"The market is definitely slowing … it’s something we are
going to monitor month to month," Chief Financial Officer Chuck
Stevens told analysts on a conference call. "Pricing is more
challenging."
U.S. new vehicle sales hit a record of 17.55 million units
in 2016 after a boom that began in 2010. A glut of nearly-new
used vehicles is expected to undermine sales this year. Major
automakers have reported sales declines for the past three
months.
GM had previously announced it expected 2017 new vehicle
sales in the "mid-17 million" unit range. Stevens told analysts
that sales could fall by 200,000 to 300,000 units this year but
that the automaker had "somewhat insulated" itself from a
downturn by reducing fleet sales, which lower vehicles' residual
values.
"We are going to remain disciplined from a go-to market
perspective," Stevens said.
He reiterated the company's target to bring U.S. inventories
of its vehicles down to 70 days' supply by December from 110
days in June.
GM also expects a higher-than-expected charge for its sale
of Opel to Peugeot SA (PSA) to reach $5.5 billion
versus its previous estimate of $4.5 billion due to additional
costs associated with the deal.
The company plans to issue $3 billion in short-term debt to
cover pension liabilities that PSA will assume in order to
finalize the transaction quickly, GM's CFO said.
