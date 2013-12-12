GM to sell its 7-percent stake in French automaker Peugeot

DETROIT Dec 12 General Motors Co said
Thursday it will sell its entire 7 percent stake in French
alliance partner PSA Peugeot Citroen because the
investment is no longer necessary.
GM will sell the 24,839,429 shares through a private
placement to institutional investors. The company had acquired
the stake in Peugeot when it entered into an alliance with the
French company in March 2012.
"Our equity stake was planned to support PSA in their
efforts to raise capital at the time of the creation of the GM
and PSA alliance, and that support is no longer needed," GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky said in a statement.
Girsky said the alliance would remain in place, with a focus
on joint vehicle programs, cross manufacturing, purchasing and
logistics.
"We're making good progress while remaining open to new
opportunities," he said.
Peugeot said earlier on Thursday it took a 1.1 billion euro
($1.52 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and
won GM backing for a tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor Group
. Peugeot and GM also lowered savings goals for their
scaled-down alliance.
Shares of GM were up 0.3 percent at $40.28 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.