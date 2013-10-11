GM raises prices on new pickup trucks by 6 percent

DETROIT Oct 11 General Motors Co raised
the price of its 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
full-size pickup trucks by $1,500 this month, GM said on Friday.
The largest U.S. automaker will offer up to $1,500 cash back
on the new trucks through the end of October as a way of
temporarily offsetting the price hike, GM spokesman Jim Cain
said.
The move, which was announced to dealers on Monday, amounts
to a roughly 6 percent price increase on the redesigned pickup
trucks. The truck roll-out began in June and represents GM's
most important vehicle launch since its 2009 bankruptcy.
Analysts have said the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra,
along with related SUVs, generate more than $12,000 per vehicle
in profit and account for about 60 percent of the company's
global profit.