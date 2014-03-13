U.S. probes timing of GM reporting ignition problem -Secretary Foxx

WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Thursday said his agency was looking into whether General Motors was slow to report to the federal government problems with ignition switches in its autos, which has led to 12 deaths.

"The questions we are asking are whether there was a timeliness issue" with GM bringing the problem to the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Foxx told a U.S. Senate hearing.

Foxx said if there are delays in the industry reporting problems, the Transportation Department will respond in a "very, very tough" manner.