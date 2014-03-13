U.S. probes timing of GM reporting ignition problem -Secretary Foxx

BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q1 EPS $0.17
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Thursday said his agency was looking into whether General Motors was slow to report to the federal government problems with ignition switches in its autos, which has led to 12 deaths.
"The questions we are asking are whether there was a timeliness issue" with GM bringing the problem to the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Foxx told a U.S. Senate hearing.
Foxx said if there are delays in the industry reporting problems, the Transportation Department will respond in a "very, very tough" manner.
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
* Volaris group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Richmond Brothers and Mark H. Ravich send letter to Rockwell Medical Inc Shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: