U.S. House panel requests auto recall documents from GM

WASHINGTON, March 11 A U.S. House of
Representatives committee on Tuesday gave General Motors and the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) until
March 25 to provide information related to the automaker's
recall of vehicles due to safety concerns.
In letters to GM CEO Mary Barra and NHTSA Acting
Administrator David Friedman, House Energy and Commerce
Committee Chairman Fred Upton said: "There are several questions
surrounding this latest recall and right now we are just looking
for answers to determine what the company and NHTSA knew about
these problems, when they knew it, and what they did about it."
Representative Henry Waxman, the senior Democrat on the
committee, said that the panel will examine whether GM
"knowingly allowed faulty and dangerous cars to remain on the
road."