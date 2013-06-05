GM recalls some 2013-14 cars to fix brake lamps, cruise control glitch

DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co is recalling 1,627 new Cadillac and Chevrolet sedans to correct an electrical glitch in the brake lamps and the cruise control. The recalled cars include the just-introduced 2014 Chevrolet Impala, as well as the 2013 Cadillac ATS and XTS, both released last year. GM, in a statement Wednesday, said the brake lamps on a small number of vehicles may flash intermittently without the brake pedal being applied. The condition also could cause the cruise control to disengage. The brake-lamp issue, GM said, "could falsely signal (to) a following driver that the lead driver was slowing to a stop." The concern is that a following driver then might not adjust his or her vehicle speed when the lead vehicle does brake, "resulting in a possible crash." Dealers will reprogram the cars' body control module to correct the problem, GM said. The fix will be made at no cost to owners because the cars are under warranty. GM said there are "no customer complaints or known crashes or injuries" related to the issue.