GM recalls 843 new Silverado and Sierra pickups

DETROIT, July 19 General Motors Co said
it is recalling 843 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra crew
cab pickup trucks because the passenger airbag may not fully
inflate in a crash.
There have not been any known injuries or crashes related to
the malfunctioning airbags, GM said.
The automaker estimates it delivered more than 40,000 of the
trucks to dealers, GM spokesman Alan Adler said.
GM will call truck owners to ensure the vehicles are
repaired. Dealers will fix affected vehicles that haven't been
delivered to customers yet.
The redesigned 2014 Silverado and Sierra are the most
important vehicle introductions for GM since its 2009 bankruptcy
and U.S. government bailout and are key to GM's ongoing battle
with Ford Motor Co, whose F-150 truck is the auto
industry's top-selling vehicle.
GM's current big trucks and related SUVs, which generate
more than $12,000 per vehicle in profit, account for about 60
percent of the company's global earnings, according to analysts.
Citi has estimated the new models could bring the automaker more
than $1 billion in additional operating earnings in 2013 and
2014.