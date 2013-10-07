GM recalls 1,658 small Sonic cars for fuel tank issue

DETROIT Oct 7 General Motors Co is
recalling 1,658 Chevrolet Sonic cars, as potentially faulty
strap welds could cause the fuel tank to separate from the car.
The recall of 2013 and 2014 model-year cars affects 1,558
cars in the United States and 100 in Canada, most of which are
still on dealer lots, GM said. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it
knows of no accidents, fires or injuries related to the issue.
If the strap bracket separated, the fuel tank would rest on
the exhaust pipe or plastic fuel tank shield, possibly leading
to a rattling or scraping noise, GM said. If the shield and fuel
filler neck did not support the tank, it could separate from the
car, GM said.
If the fuel tank were punctured and there were a source of
ignition, a fire could occur, said GM, which discovered the
issue at its Orion, Michigan, assembly plant.
The inspection of the bracket straps and any necessary
repairs will be free, GM said.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is
not posting on its website recalls submitted by automakers due
to the government shutdown.