GM recall probe team includes inside, outside attorneys

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
DETROIT, March 10 General Motors Co said on Monday that the team conducting a probe of the company's handling of an ignition switch recall linked to 13 deaths includes attorneys from both inside and outside the No. 1 U.S. automaker.
The team conducting a review of last month's recall of more than 1.6 million vehicles is being led by Tony Valukas, chairman of the law firm Jenner & Block, and by GM's general counsel, Michael Millikin, the company said.
In addition, lawyers from the firm King & Spalding are also part of the team, GM said.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra previously said in a letter to employees that the company would take an "unvarnished" look at the company's handling of the recall, which occurred about 10 years after the issue came to light.
GM's recall was to correct a condition that may allow the engine and other components, including front airbags, to be unintentionally turned off.
GM previously said the weight on the key ring, road conditions or some other jarring event may cause the ignition switch to move out of the "run" position, turning off the engine and most of the car's electrical components. GM has recommended that owners use only the ignition key with nothing else on the key ring.
The company said last week that the initial replacement parts will be available in early April.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report.
