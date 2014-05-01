GM recalls 2013 Cadillac SRX on lagging acceleration issue

DETROIT May 1 General Motors Co is recalling about 56,400 model year 2013 Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles because of possible delays in acceleration linked to a computer program that controls the transmission, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

"In certain driving situations, there may be a three to four second lag in acceleration due to the transmission control module programming," said a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said the condition can increase the chances of a crash, but GM said it was not aware of any crashes related to this issue.

GM said that 50,591 of the recalled SRX crossovers are in the United States, 3,306 in Canada, 367 in Mexico and 2,123 in other markets.

The affected vehicles have 3.6-liter engines. Consumers are asked to bring their cars to GM dealerships to have the transmission control modules reprogrammed.

The affected Cadillac SRX crossovers were produced from May 29, 2012 to June 26, 2013. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)