BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
DETROIT Feb 14 General Motors Co on Thursday posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as its loss in Europe widened and the U.S. automaker was unable to hold vehicle prices in its core North American market.
GM completed its second full year as a public company since its fall 2010 initial public offering, which followed the bankruptcy restructuring and $50 billion U.S.-taxpayer bailout of the prior year.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose to $892 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $472 million, or 28 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding several one-time items, GM earned 48 cents a share, 3 cents shy of what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to $39.3 billion, above the $39.15 billion analysts had expected.
For all of 2012, GM earned $4.9 billion, down from a record $7.6 billion in 2011, due to higher taxes and weakness in Europe.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.