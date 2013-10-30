UPDATE 3-GM posts strong profit on U.S. demand, improvement in Europe

By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT Oct 30 General Motors Co on
Wednesday posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit as
the U.S. automaker's new lineup of pickup trucks and other
revamped models boosted North American results, and revenue rose
in Europe for the first time in two years.
The strong showing in North and South America and the
improvement in Europe offset the decline in Asian markets
outside China, including India and Southeast Asia.
GM Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said the No. 1 U.S.
automaker's European unit remains on track to achieve its target
of breaking even in the next year or so. GM has lost money in
Europe for 13 straight years.
"The story in Europe overall is really consistent with the
plan we laid out," he told reporters. "Our overall objective of
getting to break-even by mid-decade, clearly we're well on track
toward that."
GM recently said it would shift the reporting of its
profitable Russian market to the European unit from the
international operations, but Ammann said that does not change
the break-even timetable.
Excluding one-time items related to the repurchase of
preferred stock and an impairment of goodwill in the company's
South Korean operations, GM earned 96 cents a share, 2 cents
more than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
expected. GM's shares rose some 3.7 percent to $37.38 in midday
New York Stock Exchange trading.
Europe has been a key focus for investors since GM went
public in November 2010 following its bankruptcy reorganization
and a $49.5 billion government bailout in 2009.
GM's progress in Europe during the third quarter echoed
comments made by its smaller U.S. rival Ford Motor Co last
week. Ford painted a brighter picture in Europe and forecast
turning a profit there by 2015.
GM's European results continued a trend from the second
quarter, when its loss in the region was almost one-third
smaller than Wall Street analysts expected.
"We believe management is ahead of plan to be break-even in
Europe by mid-decade," Buckingham Research analyst Joseph
Amaturo said of GM in a research note.
GM MARGIN TARGET SEEMS CREDIBLE
GM has set a goal of hitting 10 percent profit margins in
North America by mid-decade. In the third quarter, GM's margin
in the region jumped to 9.3 percent, the highest in two years
and up from 7.7 percent last year.
The 9.3 percent margin "adds credibility" to GM's 10 percent
target, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said.
GM's U.S. finance chief Chuck Stephens said the margin would
decline sequentially in the fourth quarter, but rise on a
year-over-year basis. When asked about a future that includes
the rollout of more new vehicles, he said analysts should not
extrapolate a full-year margin based on the third-quarter
result.
Ford's North American profit margin in the third quarter was
10.6 percent.
Also on Wednesday, Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co
and Chrysler Group both reported strong U.S. sales in
the quarter.
GM also saw a $400 million benefit due to higher vehicle
prices in North America in the third quarter. Amaturo predicted
the automaker's pricing gains would accelerate next year with
the introduction of GM's heavy-duty pickups and full-size SUVs.
Stephens said he does not expect the same magnitude of price
increases in 2014 as the Detroit automaker saw this year versus
2012.
GM's third-quarter net income attributable to common
shareholders fell to $757 million, or 45 cents a share, compared
with $1.48 billion, or 89 cents a share, in the year-ago
quarter. But operating earnings rose almost 15 percent to $2.64
billion.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent from last year to $38.98 billion,
but that was short of the $39.49 billion analysts had expected.
"So much for the profits warning that was worrying the
market," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a research
note, adding the results may cause Wall Street to raise 2014
profit estimates slightly. "(Third-quarter) results for GM were
more treat than trick."
GM's operating earnings in North America jumped 27 percent
to a better-than-expected $2.19 billion. Analysts polled had
expected $2.13 billion. Gabelli & Co analyst Brian Sponheimer
credited strong sales of high-profit vehicles like the new
Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and Impala sedan.
Stephens acknowledged production of the new full-size pickup
trucks suffered slightly in October due to a shortage of axles
from supplier American Axle, but the automaker expects
to make up that lost output in the current quarter. He also said
the issues would have no impact on next year's launch of related
large SUVs.
The loss in Europe fell by more than half to $214 million
from a loss of $487 million last year as GM squeezed out $400
million in costs and boosted revenue year over year for the
first time since the third quarter of 2011. Analysts had
expected a loss of $267.7 million.
Ammann said GM will incur "significant" restructuring costs
for closing its assembly plant in Bochum, Germany, by the end of
2014 and some of the charges may affect financial results as
early as the fourth quarter of this year. He did not outline
what the expected savings form the move would be.
He also reaffirmed GM's breakeven target does not include
any material impact from savings generated by the company's
alliance with French automaker Peugeot.
The company's South American profit jumped 79 percent in the
quarter to $284 million, more than the $102.9 million analysts
had expected.
The results in North America and Europe helped to offset
weaker-than-expected earnings in GM's international operations,
which include China. While China's earnings slightly improved
and GM's China partner SAIC Motor Corp posted a
stronger-than-expected profit, markets outside China were a
hindrance due to more competitive pricing by competitors, Ammann
said.
Analysts said Japanese automakers were taking advantage of
the weaker yen to offer deals.
GM's international earnings tumbled 61 percent to $299
million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of
$329.2 million.