GM president: Pieces in place to develop ride sharing, autonomous cars

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., June 1 General Motors Co
President Dan Ammann said the Detroit automaker has "a
lot of the pieces in place now" to develop ride sharing
businesses, autonomous vehicles and services that rely on both.
Since the beginning of this year, GM has invested $500
million in ride-hailing service Lyft, acquired self-driving
vehicle technology startup Cruise Automation and continued a
push to equip new vehicles with high-speed mobile internet
connections.
GM's rivals are also moving to stake out positions in the
developing car-sharing and ride-hailing markets in the United
States and elsewhere.
The big automakers are trying to secure alliances with
ride-hailing companies in part to develop new channels for
selling vehicles, and in part as a hedge against a shift by
consumers from traditional car ownership to ride hailing and
shared vehicles owned by someone else.
As a result of the Lyft and Cruise deals, Ammann said, GM is
now "pretty well positioned" to pursue a strategy of expanding
its presence in ride sharing and ride hailing, and in the long
term, develop services that use autonomous vehicles to provide
customers with transportation.
"A ride sharing network is the logical first place to deploy
driverless technology," Ammann told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference on Mackinac Island, Michigan.
Ride-sharing using self-driving cars is a long-term
opportunity, Ammann said. In the shorter term, he said, GM and
Lyft are working together to expand ride-hailing using vehicles
GM builds today. In Chicago, GM and Lyft are working on a
program that allows would-be Lyft drivers to rent a vehicle for
a short period, use the vehicle to provide rides to customers
and then return it.
So far, Ammann said, GM is focusing on the United States in
its joint effort with Lyft.
The GM president also endorsed legislation pending before
the Michigan legislature that would remove regulatory obstacles
to testing autonomous vehicles on public roads.
"Michigan has a chance to be at the forefront" of autonomous
vehicle development, Ammann said. He also said it is important
to GM to be able to test self-driving cars on public roads.
(Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)