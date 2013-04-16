GM global sales jump in Q1 as U.S., China offset Europe

DETROIT, April 16 General Motors Co said on Tuesday its first-quarter global sales rose 3.6 percent to nearly 2.4 million vehicles, as a strong showing in its two largest markets, the United States and China, offset cooling demand in Europe.

The largest U.S. automaker's internal calculations showed that it outperformed the overall auto industry during the period, when global auto sales rose 1.5 percent.

GM posted an 8.2 percent sales jump in North America. GM's international unit, which includes China, saw a 7 percent increase. Together, these two business units accounted for about 75 percent of GM's global sales during the first quarter.

In Europe, GM's sales sank 6.4 percent but this was a slower pace of decline than in 2012, when GM's sales tumbled 8.2 percent in the region.

In South America, GM's sales fell 5.3 percent, sharper than the 2 percent drop the company reported for the region last year.

GM was able to post a sales gain during the first quarter on the strength of its Cadillac, Buick and Wuling brands, a company spokesman said. Sales of GM's mainstream brand Chevrolet rose less than one percent to 1.18 million.

Global sales of GM's luxury Cadillac brand rose 26 percent to 54,076 during the first quarter.