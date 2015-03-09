GM to launch $5 billion share buyback

DETROIT, March 9 General Motors Co. said Monday it will launch a $5 billion share buyback and put forward a new plan for capital allocation that promises investors the potential for further cash returns.

GM reached a deal with an investor group that averts a proxy fight. As part of the agreement, investor Harry Wilson will drop his effort to get a seat on GM's board. Wilson praised the company's capital plan.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)