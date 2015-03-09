UPDATE 1-GM plans $5 billion share buyback, agrees deal to avert proxy fight

| DETROIT, March 9
DETROIT, March 9 General Motors Co. said Monday
it would launch a new, $5 billion share buyback, and put forward
a more detailed plan for capital allocation that promises
investors the potential for further cash returns.
GM said it had reached a deal with an investor group that
averts a proxy fight over its balance sheet and governance. As
part of the agreement, investor Harry Wilson will drop his
effort to get a seat on GM's board.
Wilson on Monday praised the company's capital plan, which
offers investors a more transparent view of GM's cash investment
proposals than previously disclosed.
GM also confirmed Monday it will boost its quarterly
dividend to 36 cents a share from 30 cents previously. It had
disclosed plans to raise its dividend last month.
In all, the actions should return about $10 billion to
shareholders through 2016.
The auto maker outlined its plans for managing cash as part
of a deal that averts a battle with an investor group that last
month challenged its hoarding of cash in what the company called
a "fortress balance sheet."
Some investors had expressed frustration with that approach
as GM shares traded in a range near $33 a share, the price set
at its post-bankruptcy initial public offering in 2010. In
premarket trading Monday, shares were up 2.6 percent at $37.78.
GM had built up roughly $25 billion in cash as its sales and
profits rebounded following its 2009 government-led bankruptcy.
But from now on, GM said it would aim to keep $20 billion in
cash on its balance sheet and return free cash flow beyond that
to shareholders. The framework depends on GM maintaining an
investment grade balance sheet.
GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said $20 billion in
cash should be enough to allow the automaker to manage through a
recession, and he said GM would try to work that minimum cash
level down over time.
That suggests the company could eventually return more cash
to investors than outlined on Monday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)