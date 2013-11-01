GM recalls some new pickup trucks in U.S. to fix seatbacks

DETROIT Nov 1 General Motors Co is
recalling nearly 19,000 of its all-new 2014 Chevrolet Silverado
and GMC Sierra pickup trucks to repair a problem with the manual
reclining seatback, according to a notice from U.S. auto safety
regulators on Friday.
On some of the trucks, the front seats may have a defect in
the reclining mechanism. As a result, the seatbacks fail to
comply with federal auto safety standards on head restraints.
"If the vehicle is struck from behind, the head restraint
may not properly protect occupants, increasing the risk of
injury," according to the notice posted on the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration website.
The recalled models were built between Aug. 1 and Sept. 10.
GM's truck roll-out began in June and represents the most
important vehicle launch for the No. 1 U.S. automaker since its
2009 bankruptcy restructuring.
GM told truck owners about the defect in the first half of
October. NHTSA could not review the owner notification letter
due to the 16-day government shutdown, which tempered auto sales
growth in October.
Sales of the Silverado and Sierra trucks, which were
redesigned for the 2014 model year, were up about 20 percent
during the first 10 months of the year, GM said on Friday. In
October, GM sold 42,660 Silverado and 16,503 Sierra pickup
trucks.
GM shares were up 1.4 percent at $37.47 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.