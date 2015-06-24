General Motors developing wireless download of new features

| Detroit, June 24
Detroit, June 24 General Motors Co is
developing technology to allow new features to be downloaded
wirelessly, the automaker's head of vehicle development said on
Wednesday.
GM global product development chief Mark Reuss said the
company is developing a new electrical architecture for its
vehicles, which he called "Global B," that will move much of a
vehicle's computer power to the mobile internet, or cloud.
"It will become cloud based," Reuss said, adding that the
new architecture will allow future GM cars to have new features
downloaded wirelessly. GM has looked to aircraft maker Boeing Co
and military contractors for ideas on how to develop
network security for the systems.
Reuss, meeting with reporters in Detroit, did not lay out a
specific timetable for deploying the new, upgradeable electrical
and data systems, but indicated it would be soon.
GM, like most major automakers, has been slow to enable
over-the-air upgrades for its vehicles. Silicon Valley luxury
electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc, by contrast,
designed its Model S sedan to accept new features and functions
through wireless upgrades, in a manner similar to a smartphone.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that properly
equipped Model S sedans could be upgraded to have new features
such as automated parking or limited hands-free driving.
Reuss, meeting with reporters at an event in Detroit, also
said the new Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan, which GM unveiled
Wednesday, could earn $1,500 to $2,000 more profit per car than
its predecessor. Previously, GM had said the car would earn
about $1,500 more than the outgoing model.
On a separate issue, Reuss said GM needs to develop a
low-cost vehicle it can sell in markets such as India. Asked if
GM needs a car to compete with low-cost vehicles launched in
India by the Renault-Nissan Alliance, Reuss gave a one-word
answer: "Yes."
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Leslie Adler)