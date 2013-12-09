UPDATE 2-U.S. exits GM stake, taxpayers lose $10 billion

By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. government sold its
last shares of automaker General Motors Co on Monday,
marking an end to a historic bailout of one of America's most
storied companies.
The sale leaves taxpayers short about $10 billion of the
funds that the Treasury sank into the automaker in 2009.
"With the final sale of GM stock, this important chapter in
our nation's history is now closed," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said.
Washington came to the rescue of Detroit during the darkest
days of the country's 2007-09 financial crisis, as the nation
was sinking further into what would become its deepest recession
since the Great Depression.
The money pumped into the auto industry came from a $700
billion pool of funds Congress had assembled to shore up the
banking system and fight a growing panic on Wall Street.
Taxpayers could still turn a profit from the rescue efforts,
despite losses on programs to help housing and autos.
The government also took a loss of just over $1 billion on
its investments in Detroit automaker Chrysler. Taxpayers remain
intertwined with GM's former lending arm, Ally Financial Inc.
But the bailout helped Detroit automakers return to
profitability, and a study released on Monday by the Center for
Automotive Research said it saved 1.5 million U.S. jobs and
preserved $105.3 billion in personal and social insurance tax
collections.
Still, the crisis humbled one of America's biggest companies
and the powerhouse of the country's industrial Midwest region.
"We will always be grateful for the second chance extended
to us and we are doing our best to make the most of it," GM
Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Akerson said in a statement.
The company has carried a certain stigma since taking $49.5
billion in government money four years ago.
"They can finally put 'Government Motors' in the rear view
mirror, and that's an important step for consumers and for the
company," said Matthew Stover, an auto analyst at Guggenheim
Securities.