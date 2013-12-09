版本:
U.S. exits GM stake, taxpayers lose about $10 billion

WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. government sold its last shares in General Motors Co on Monday, leaving taxpayers saddled with a total shortfall of about $10 billion on the automaker's 2009 bailout.

"With the final sale of GM stock, this important chapter in our nation's history is now closed," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.

