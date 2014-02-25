GM calls electronic glitch in pickups 'inconsequential'

DETROIT Feb 25 General Motors Co, the
biggest U.S. automaker, wants to avoid the recall of more than
200,000 of its new full-size Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks,
asking U.S. safety regulators to declare an electronic glitch as
"inconsequential" to safety.
The glitch can occur when the driver is using the steering
wheel controls to search for a song and potentially cause the
instrument panel lights to briefly go off or malfunction lights
to briefly go on.
GM filed a petition with the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration last fall saying a recall of 200,921 Chevy
Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from model year 2014 was not
needed as the issue was rare and "inconsequential to motor
vehicle safety".
The petition was not made public until NHTSA posted it
online on Monday. NHTSA said the closing date for consumer
comments on GM's request was March 26.
GM said it has fixed the issue in trucks built since late
October. Redesigned versions of the popular Silverado and Sierra
trucks were launched last year and are key profit drivers for
the Detroit company.
The company said in the petition to NHTSA the condition was
"extremely unlikely to occur", was short lived and had little
effect on vehicle operation.
It said other vehicle operations like cruise control are
unaffected by the condition.
NO CLAIMS
GM said trucks built between Jan. 29, 2013 and Oct. 28,
2013, did not meet two federal safety standards.
It said that under certain circumstances the instrument
panel could reset when the owner uses the steering wheel
controls to browse and select songs from an external device such
as an MP3 player plugged into one of vehicle's USB ports.
GM said that when the instrument panel resets the analog
gauges and identifications, the gear shift selector and the
cruise control lights will briefly turn off.
The warning lights may also illuminate even though there was
no relation between the conditions, it said.
The company said it was aware of only two incidents of the
condition occurring, both in test fleet vehicles.
It said in the petition there had been no warranty claims
made for the issue and it was not aware of any consumer
complaints to NHTSA about the condition.
In arguing a recall was not needed, GM said it was not aware
of any previous recall for the short-lived activation of
malfunction lights or a short-lived disruption of the gear
selector display.
GM cited a NHTSA response to Ford Motor Co letter in
1979 in which the safety agency acknowledged that a short-lived
inability to view malfunction lights on the instrument cluster
does not necessarily warrant a recall.