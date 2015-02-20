REFILE-UAW president cautions on GM share buyback proposal

(Refiles to add reporting credit, no change to text)

Feb 20 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, whose union indirectly controls the largest single block of General Motors Co shares, told Reuters in an interview on Friday that an investor group's proposal that GM buy back $8 billion of its stock is premature, and the amount is too high for the company's long-term health. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall, additional reporting by Joe White; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)