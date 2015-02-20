REFILE-UAW president cautions on GM share buyback proposal

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
(Refiles to add reporting credit, no change to text)
Feb 20 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, whose union indirectly controls the largest single block of General Motors Co shares, told Reuters in an interview on Friday that an investor group's proposal that GM buy back $8 billion of its stock is premature, and the amount is too high for the company's long-term health. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall, additional reporting by Joe White; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)