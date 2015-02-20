版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 21日 星期六 05:56 BJT

REFILE-UAW president cautions on GM share buyback proposal

(Refiles to add reporting credit, no change to text)

Feb 20 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, whose union indirectly controls the largest single block of General Motors Co shares, told Reuters in an interview on Friday that an investor group's proposal that GM buy back $8 billion of its stock is premature, and the amount is too high for the company's long-term health. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall, additional reporting by Joe White; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐