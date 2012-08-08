Four U.S. governors form bipartisan autos caucus

Aug 8 Governors from four U.S. states with large
automotive plants have formed a bipartisan group to serve as a
forum for issues that affect the auto industry that they hope
will expand to include more states, the governors announced on
Wednesday.
The founding governors of the "National Governors Auto
Caucus" are Republicans Rick Snyder of Michigan and Bill Haslam
of Tennessee and Democrats Pat Quinn of Illinois and Jay Nixon
of Missouri.
Snyder, speaking at the Center for Automotive Research
conference in Traverse City, Michigan, said the group will work
first on issues related to the auto industry that they agree on
and then tackle more divisive issues.
Snyder suggested that working toward a national energy
policy could be something the group of governors could work
toward. Such a national policy, he said, is needed for states to
respond to the sometimes competing issues dealing with energy
and environmental protection.
Snyder said the group will work on issues for which they
have common interest, including developing a skilled work force
and automobile safety.
Snyder said he hopes that the group will expand to include
Midwestern and Southern states with auto assembly plants where
governors have common interests related to the automotive
industry.