UPDATE 1-US backs off goal of 1 mln electric cars by 2015

* DOE to push technology, make green vehicles less costly
* Chu on 2015 goal: "we'll see what happens"
* CBO: promoting green vehicles to cost $7.5 bln through
2019
By Ayesha Rascoe and Deepa Seetharaman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Jan 31 The U.S. Department
of Energy on Thursday eased off President Barack Obama's stated
goal of putting 1 million electric cars on the road by 2015, and
laid out what experts called a more realistic strategy of
promoting advanced-drive vehicles and lowering their cost over
the next nine years.
Since Obama announced the goal in his 2011 State of the
Union speech, auto analysts and executives have doubted American
consumers would buy a million electric vehicles by 2015.
"Whether we meet that goal in 2015 or 2016, that's less
important than that we're on the right path to get many millions
of these vehicles on the road," an Energy Department official
said, in advance of remarks by Energy Secretary Steven Chu in a
speech at the Washington D.C. auto show.
The proposal to lower electric vehicle costs represents the
first look at how U.S. auto policy may take shape during Obama's
next four years. His first term saw a flurry of initiatives
related to the auto industry, beginning with government rescues
of General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC.
Chu told reporters after his speech that he was excited by
the advances in vehicle technology.
Asked about the 1 million electric vehicles goal, Chu said:
"It's ambitious, but we'll see what happens."
Promoting plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles has been
another long-running focus for the White House, which has also
pushed for more stringent standards on fuel economy. Overall,
U.S. federal policies to promote electric vehicles will cost
$7.5 billion through 2019, the Congressional Budget Office said
in September.
That includes $2.4 billion in grants to lithium-ion battery
makers and projects to promote electric vehicles as well as $3.1
billion in loans to auto companies, intended to spur production
of fuel-efficient vehicles.
But demand for hybrids and electric vehicles has been weaker
than expected. Last year, nearly 488,000 hybrids, plug-in
hybrids and electric cars were sold in the United States,
accounting for 3.3 percent of the overall auto market, according
to green-car website Hybridcars.com.
For the administration to meet its 2015 goal, electrified
vehicles would have double their market share to roughly 6
percent of the U.S. auto market, which automotive consulting
firm Polk estimates will reach 16.2 million vehicles that year.
Poor demand has hurt lithium-ion battery makers, pushing two
DOE grant recipients, A123 Systems Inc and EnerDel,
to file for bankruptcy protection.
Dow Chemical Co took a $1.1 billion charge last
year, related in part to a writedown of its lithium-ion battery
business, Dow-Kokam LLC.
Under the new strategy outlined on Thursday, the DOE is
supporting research into new battery technologies and
manufacturing methods that would lower the cost of lightweight
materials and improve vehicles' fuel-efficiency.
Chu stressed that it was important to set high goals for
electric car technology, because advanced vehicles will
eventually be competing with internal combustion vehicles that
get 45 miles per gallon fuel economy.
The DOE also confirmed its goal to lower the cost of
lithium-ion batteries to $300 per kilowatt hour by 2015 from the
present $650. The department eventually hopes to get the cost
down $125 per kilowatt hour.
Ultimately, the department's goal is to have about 500
companies offer workplace charging over the next five years.
Several companies are already on board, including Google Inc
, Verizon and General Electric Co.