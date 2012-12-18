2013 Accord puts Honda back in Consumer Reports' good graces

DETROIT Dec 18 Honda Motor Co's
redesigned 2013 Accord tops the U.S. mid-size class for
four-cylinder sedans, according to Consumer Reports, edging the
Toyota Camry and Hyundai Sonata.
The six-cylinder version of the 2013 Accord is nearly as
good, the independent product testing organization said on
Tuesday. The vehicle challenges the Camry V6 and Camry Hybrid
for the top spot in the group's overall ratings of mid-size
cars.
The latest test results will be published in the February
issue of Consumer Reports magazine, which said the redesigned
Accord "alters the mid-sized sedan landscape" and "returns to
the front of the pack." Results also can be viewed on the
group's website, ConsumerReports.org.
Consumer Reports cited the car's "roomy interior, frugal
fuel economy, fun-to-drive character and an attractive
combination of features and price."
"Honda missed the mark with other redesigned models in
recent years, but it nailed this one," said the group's vehicle
testing director, Jake Fisher.
The 2013 Accord with 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and
continuously variable automatic transmission is rated by the EPA
at 40 miles per gallon in highway driving, with a combined
fuel-economy rating of 30 m.p.g.
The Accord's 3.5-liter V6 "is super smooth and quite
powerful," according to the magazine, and can out-accelerate
some sports cars.
Consumer Reports a year ago surprised some U.S. car buyers
when it rapped the redesigned 2012 Honda Civic, which it said
was "less agile" and had "lower interior quality than its
predecessor."
The group charged that Honda took "too many shortcuts" when
it overhauled the Civic and urged its readers to avoid the car.
Responding in part to the criticism, Honda rushed a mildly
improved version of the Civic to market for the 2013 model year,
with some chassis tweaks and an upgraded interior with
better-quality materials.