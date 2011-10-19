UPDATE 1-Honda says Canada auto plant back to normal output

* Output cut by 50 pct in wake of Japan earthquake in March
* Before earthquake plant produced 28,000 cars a month
* Honda Civic is Canada's top-selling sedan
Oct 19 Output has returned to normal levels at
Honda Motor of Canada's (7267.T) Ontario assembly plant, the
company said on Wednesday, seven months after an earthquake and
tsunami in Japan disrupted the supply of parts to the plant.
The knock-on effect of the March 11 disaster caused output
at the plant in Alliston, Ontario, just north of Toronto, to be
cut by half. Before the earthquake, Honda assembled more than
28,000 vehicles a month at the plant for sale in Canada and the
United States.
Although most of Honda's parts and materials are sourced
locally, certain critical parts come from Japan.
The production cuts affected several Honda models but
especially the new 2012 Honda Civic, which had begun production
just before the earthquake, Honda Canada said in a statement.
The Civic has been Canada's top-selling passenger car for
the past 13 years although it is in danger of losing the title
to Hyundai's Korean-made Elantra.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter
Galloway)