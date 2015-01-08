UPDATE 2-Honda to pay $70 million for failure to report deaths, injuries

(Adds comment from U.S. lawmaker)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Honda Motor Co has
agreed to pay $70 million in penalties to the U.S. government
for failing to report hundreds of injuries, deaths and other
consumer claims involving its cars, transportation officials
said on Thursday.
American Honda, the company's U.S. subsidiary, will pay two
$35 million fines, the largest amount ever paid by an automaker
as a result of an investigation by the National Highway
Transportation Safety Administration.
The automaker has been under investigation for violations of
the NHTSA's Early Warning Reporting regulations. The rules
require automakers to report quickly any information about
possible defects, deaths and injuries or damage and warranty
claims made by consumers.
In November, Honda disclosed it had failed to report 1,729
cases involving deaths or injuries between July 2003 and June
2014.
Eight of those incidents involved Takata Corp air
bags that had ruptured and have been the subject of massive
recalls and federal investigations.
"One thing we cannot tolerate and will not tolerate is an
automaker failing to report to us any safety issues, because if
we don't know about these problems, we're missing an essential
piece of the puzzle in the recall efforts we use to fix them and
to protect the public," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx said during a news call.
The automaker had earlier attributed its disclosure
transgressions to data entry and computer programming errors,
and also said it had relied on an "overly narrow
interpretation" of its legal reporting requirements
"We have resolved this matter and will move forward to build
on the important actions Honda has already taken to address our
past shortcomings in early warning reporting," Rick Schostek,
executive vice president of Honda North America Inc, said in a
statement.
The company said it was initiating new training regimens,
changing internal reporting policy and enhancing oversight of
its early warning reporting process.
U.S. law caps the fines for those kinds of violations at $35
million. Foxx said the caps need to be lifted because a single
violation could lead to a death.
"Seventy million dollars is a start. But we still need
automakers to step up and take care of consumers with defective
airbags, and we need regulators to insist on more timely and
accurate reporting of possible safety defects," said Senator
Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat who has initiated a recent
Senate probe of the auto industry.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve
Orlofsky)