Honda recalls 19,197 Acura MDX SUVs in U.S.

DETROIT Dec 13 Honda Motor Co is recalling 19,197 of its model year 2014 Acura MDX luxury sport utility vehicles in the United States due to potential problems with propeller shafts, the company and U.S. government regulators said on Friday.

Honda said up to four bolts that attach a propeller shaft to a universal joint may not have been tightened properly and over time could loosen and fall out, causing the shaft to detach. This could damage the vehicle and cause a crash.

Honda said it had received no consumer complaints on the issue and no reports of crashes or injuries related to it.

The company will begin notifying consumers of the recall in mid-December.

The Acura MDX has received mostly positive reviews from third-party publications and is one of the finalists for the 2014 North American Truck of the Year. That award will be issued at the Detroit auto show in January.