Honda recalls 7,751 Acura sedans in U.S., Canada for loose bolts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
DETROIT Dec 16 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it is recalling 7,751 Acura RLX sedans in the United States and Canada to replace rear suspension bolts that may not have been properly tightened.
Honda said one or more of the eight bolts on the 2014 model cars that attach several rear suspension parts could loosen over time and fall out, possibly allowing a portion of the rear suspension to move out of proper alignment and increasing the risk of a crash.
The Japanese automaker said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Affected in the recall were 7,387 cars in the United States and 364 in Canada, a company spokesman said.
Mail notification of the recall will begin in early January, Honda said.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.