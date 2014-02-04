版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 22:57 BJT

U.S. probes airbag complaints in 2008 Honda Accords

DETROIT Feb 4 Federal safety officials said on Tuesday they were investigating complaints that side air bags on some 2008 Honda Accords can deploy inadvertently.

The preliminary evaluation, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), covers an estimated 363,000 Accord mid-size cars.

The NHTSA said it had received 28 complaints about the issue. Two injuries have been reported. A preliminary evaluation by ODI can lead to a recall.

American Honda Motor Co said it will "cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process and will continue our own internal review."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐