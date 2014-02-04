U.S. probes airbag complaints in 2008 Honda Accords

BRIEF-Honeywell, Paragon to create life support technology for future NASA space missions
Honeywell and paragon to create life support technology for future nasa space missions
DETROIT Feb 4 Federal safety officials said on Tuesday they were investigating complaints that side air bags on some 2008 Honda Accords can deploy inadvertently.
The preliminary evaluation, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), covers an estimated 363,000 Accord mid-size cars.
The NHTSA said it had received 28 complaints about the issue. Two injuries have been reported. A preliminary evaluation by ODI can lead to a recall.
American Honda Motor Co said it will "cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process and will continue our own internal review."
* Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
Parsley energy- amended revolving credit agreement, thereby increasing borrowing base by 60% to $1.4 billion, with co-elected commitment amount of $1.0 billion