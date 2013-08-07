Honda to invest $215 mln in Ohio operations

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it will invest about $215 million in its Ohio manufacturing operations to add new powertrain technology and two training centers.
The Japanese automaker said about $180 million will be spent at its Anna, Ohio, engine plant to expand capabilities in aluminum die casting and engine parts production, as well as to add a training center for powertrains.
Honda also has started construction of a 160,000-square-foot building near its existing operations in Marysville, Ohio, that will house a training facility, office space and a heritage center highlighting the company's history in the state and country. The $35 million building is scheduled to open in the fall of 2014, Honda said.
A company spokesman said the plans will create 10 jobs.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.