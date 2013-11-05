Hyundai expands U.S. recall of Genesis for potential brake issue

DETROIT Nov 5 Hyundai Motor Co is
expanding its recall in the United States of Genesis sedans to
address a potential brake issue.
The South Korean automaker said it was expanding the recall
of the large-sized sedans from model years 2009 to 2012 to cover
an additional 16,000 vehicles built in March 2012, raising the
total affected to 43,500 cars.
Last month, Hyundai recalled 27,500 Genesis sedans in the
United States to replace the brake fluid. The recall also
affected 103,214 of the sedans in South Korea.
Owners will be instructed to bring their cars to Hyundai
dealers for brake inspections and changing of the brake fluid
with replacement fluid containing an anticorrosive additive,
Hyundai has said. There will be no cost to the owners.
The recall is expected to begin by the end of December,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
U.S. safety regulators opened a preliminary evaluation of an
estimated 40,000 Genesis cars from model year 2009 after
receiving 23 consumer complaints alleging reduced brake
effectiveness.
In one complaint NHTSA received, a consumer in Florida
alleged that her brakes did not work, resulting in a crash into
another vehicle stopped at a red light. In another complaint,
the consumer reported responding to the same problem by using
the parking brake, which caused the driver to lose control.