U.S. probes Hyundai Sonata suspension complaints

DETROIT, April 2 A federal safety agency opened
an investigation into possible suspension failures on 2006-2008
Hyundai Motor Co Sonata sedans.
An estimated 393,000 cars are involved, according to the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA said it
received six complaints of the failure of rear suspension
control arms due to corrosion.
Three of the reports "allege failures at highway speeds,"
NHTSA said. The agency said a preliminary evaluation will
"assess the scope, frequency and potential safety consequences
associated with the alleged defect."
A Hyundai of America statement on Tuesday said: "It is too
early in the process to draw any conclusions about the
allegations, and no safety-related defect has been identified."
The automaker said it is "cooperating fully" with U.S.
officials.