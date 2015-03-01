Hyundai recalls more than 200,000 Elantras over steering problem

WASHINGTON Feb 28 Hyundai Corp is recalling
204,768 Elantras because of a power steering defect that might
cause the cars to suddenly revert to manual steering, the
company said Saturday in a report filed with U.S. auto safety
regulators.
The recall affects four-door Elantra sedans produced from
June 1, 2008, to April 30, 2010, and 2009-10 model Elantra
Touring hatchbacks, Hyundai said in a report on the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
It said the defect might affect an estimated 3 percent of
those cars.
"Steering control can be maintained; however, the vehicle
will revert to a manual steering mode, requiring greater driver
effort, particularly at low speeds. This could result in an
increased risk of a crash," Hyundai wrote in its report.
The carmaker said it had understood that the loss of power
steering assist has not been considered a safety defect in the
United States when manual steering was maintained.
"More recently, however, the industry has increasingly
handled similar issues through safety recalls due to the greater
driver effort at low vehicle speeds," Hyundai said. "To remain
consistent with that industry trend, Hyundai has decided to
conduct this campaign as a safety recall."
The company did not say whether there had been any incidents
involving the defect.
