Hyundai to launch new Sonata, Genesis models in U.S. in 2014

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. Nov 15 Hyundai Motor
Co will launch new versions of its Sonata and
Genesis sedans and a hydrogen-fueled Tucson crossover in the
United States in the first half of 2014, the automaker's top
U.S. executive said on Friday.
The South Korea automaker is expected to unveil the Tucson
fuel-cell vehicle, which is already sold in Europe as the ix35,
next week at the Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai Motor America
Chief Executive John Krafcik told reporters at the company's
technical center outside Detroit.
Krafcik said Hyundai plans through 2016 to build 1,000 of
the Tucson fuel-cell vehicles, which are made on the same South
Korean assembly line as the gasoline-powered model, but the
company is prepared to build more if the demand is there.
Hyundai sees fuel-cell cars as combining the best attributes
of gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles, including
greater driving range than EVs with a faster time to recharge
the car's battery.
Krafcik acknowledged, however, that fuel-cell technology is
still in its infancy and "there's no question the
internal-combustion engine will reign supreme for some time."
He said the 2015 Sonata will be introduced next April at the
New York auto show.
Krafcik called 2013 a "difficult" year for the company in
the U.S. market, with sales up only 2 percent through October,
as capacity constraints have held the company back. He repeated
the company's stance that there were no plans for Hyundai to add
production capacity in North America.
He said the company's incentive spending so far this year
averaged $1,370 per vehicle, the second-lowest rate in the U.S.
industry, which he called a strong performance given Hyundai's
older vehicle lineup. The company's average transaction price
has risen to $22,758 per vehicle, up from $22,683 last year.
Hyundai will cut Sonata production by 11 percent this year
at its plant in Alabama as the car is in its last year before
the new version debuts, Krafcik said. The plant will produce
more Elantra sedans instead.