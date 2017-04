DETROIT Dec 27 Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday its U.S. chief, John Krafcik, is stepping down after his contract was not renewed and will be replaced by the U.S. sales chief David Zuchowski.

Krafcik had been the chief of Hyundai's U.S. operations since 2008, when its share of the U.S. market was 3 percent. It rose to 4.9 percent in 2012.