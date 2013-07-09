U.S. regulators probe Hyundai SUVs for lost vehicle control

DETROIT, July 9 U.S. safety regulators have
opened a probe into an estimated 50,000 Hyundai Motor Co
Santa Fe SUVs after receiving complaints alleging
loss of vehicle control due to failure of the right-front axle
shaft.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
opened a preliminary evaluation into the 2013 model SUVs after
receiving two complaints of vehicle control loss occurring with
less than 5,000 miles on the odometer, according to documents
filed online.
NHTSA said its review of information submitted by the South
Korean automaker identified additional field report data related
to the alleged defect.
"It is too early in the process to draw any conclusions and
no safety-related defect has been identified, but Hyundai is
cooperating fully to respond to NHTSA's request," Hyundai
spokesman Miles Johnson said in an email.
"Hyundai will, of course, take any actions necessary to
ensure the safety of our customers if the information gathered
during the investigation indicates that action is appropriate,"
he added.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a
safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.