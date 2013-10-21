U.S. safety regulators probe Hyundai Genesis for brake issues

DETROIT Oct 21 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 40,000 Hyundai Genesis
cars from model year 2009 in the United States for potential
brake problems.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
opened a preliminary evaluation after receiving 23 consumer
complaints alleging reduced brake effectiveness, according to
documents filed online. Several complaints said the problem was
diagnosed as a faulty antilock brake system module.
In one complaint NHTSA received, a consumer in Florida
alleged that her brakes did not work, resulting in a crash into
another vehicle stopped at a red light. In another complaint,
the consumer reported responding to the same problem by using
the parking brake, losing control of the vehicle.
A spokesman for Hyundai Motor Co said the
automaker is investigating the issue and will cooperate fully
with the NHTSA.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a safety
issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.