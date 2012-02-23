JD Power raises 2012 US auto sales forecast

DETROIT Feb 23 J.D. Power and Associates-LMC Automotive raised on Thursday their 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14 million vehicles, up from 13.8 million vehicles, as the consultant firms said the lagging European economy is not holding back U.S. sales.

Auto sales in 2011 were 12.8 million vehicles.

A rebound in leasing, more available credit and long-term financing as well as pent-up demand caused the rise in the forecast, the consultant firms said.

February auto sales are seen finishing at 1.06 million vehicles, up 3 percent from a year ago, for a seasonally adjusted annualized selling rate of 14 million vehicles, the firms said.

"The auto industry is currently well positioned for the best performance since 2007 and is expected to approach full recovery in the next two years with total light-vehicle sales at 16 million units by 2014," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive.